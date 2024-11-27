Previous
Downtown is starting to decorate for Christmas by tunia
Downtown is starting to decorate for Christmas

This tree was cut and brought here to decorate for Christmas. Unfortunately it was cut from our city park.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Tunia McClure

