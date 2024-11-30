Sign up
Previous
Photo 2635
November ends with a dusting of snow
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
3
0
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2635
photos
57
followers
54
following
721% complete
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
2633
2634
2635
Views
1
Comments
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
katy
ace
It looks so pretty on the tree and is just enough to be beautiful and not a nuisance
November 30th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 30th, 2024
Kathy
ace
A sprinkle of sugar on the tree. Really like it.
November 30th, 2024
