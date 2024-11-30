Previous
November ends with a dusting of snow by tunia
November ends with a dusting of snow

30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Tunia McClure

Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
katy ace
It looks so pretty on the tree and is just enough to be beautiful and not a nuisance
November 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 30th, 2024  
Kathy ace
A sprinkle of sugar on the tree. Really like it.
November 30th, 2024  
