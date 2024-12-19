Previous
Frosty the Snowman by tunia
Photo 2645

Frosty the Snowman

19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
724% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I like it in shadow form
December 19th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Neat shadow shot
December 19th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Good to see his shadow. Does that mean more winter?
December 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact