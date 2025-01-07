Previous
Time to dig out by tunia
Photo 2656

Time to dig out

I was hoping the snow in my driveway would just melt but that's not going to happen. The hired help is pretty cute.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
727% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Lots of snow and lots of shoveling...great shot.
January 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact