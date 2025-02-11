Previous
A fire on Main St. by tunia
Photo 2676

A fire on Main St.

This was a Haitian store. No one was hurt but I think the buildings on either side will have to be demolished too.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Tunia McClure

@tunia
katy ace
Good to know no one was hurt, but how sad for all the businesses involved
February 12th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
It looks like a demolition chain reaction. Thank goodness no one was hurt.
February 12th, 2025  
