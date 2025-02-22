Previous
365er Essie Sue with her photo cards by tunia
365er Essie Sue with her photo cards

22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 23rd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture
February 23rd, 2025  
Babs ace
Lovely shot. Hope she has lots of sales.
February 23rd, 2025  
