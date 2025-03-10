Previous
Getting cleaned up in the sunshine by tunia
Photo 2687

Getting cleaned up in the sunshine

10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
736% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
March 10th, 2025  
katy ace
I hope this means you are feeling better. It looks as if you got out and about today unless this is an old photo. It definitely looks like preening weather!
March 10th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact