Previous
Photo 2688
Someone has been mudding
Driving through mud is a thing in Indiana. Anywhere else?
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
3
1
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2688
photos
56
followers
53
following
736% complete
2681
2682
2683
2684
2685
2686
2687
2688
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
gloria jones
ace
lol...Yes there are a couple of guys in my neighborhood that do it.
March 12th, 2025
katy
ace
Definitely an activity that is done around here! No brains necessary. Terrific shot of this guy’s activities.
March 12th, 2025
Tunia McClure
ace
@grammyn
Katy -- thank you for your kind get-well wishes and all your kind comments. I think you have a 365 Ministry.
March 12th, 2025
