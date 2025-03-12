Previous
Someone has been mudding by tunia
Driving through mud is a thing in Indiana. Anywhere else?
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Tunia McClure

lol...Yes there are a couple of guys in my neighborhood that do it.
March 12th, 2025  
Definitely an activity that is done around here! No brains necessary. Terrific shot of this guy’s activities.
March 12th, 2025  
@grammyn Katy -- thank you for your kind get-well wishes and all your kind comments. I think you have a 365 Ministry.
March 12th, 2025  
