I keep looking for a silver lining by tunia
Photo 2689

I keep looking for a silver lining

13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
katy ace
What a beautiful cloudscape photo.
March 13th, 2025  
Doc ace
And you found it ! It’s there on the edge of the main cloud. The shining sun on the top of the cloud is the silver lining. Reminds me of the song ‘Little Fluffy Clouds’ by a group called The Orb .
March 13th, 2025  
Babs ace
Looks as though you found it.
March 13th, 2025  
Betsey ace
I wish we could bottle it, we sure need it.
March 13th, 2025  
