Previous
Photo 2691
Goose Pond is acres and acres of wetlands
This is a favorite location for birders. Migrating fowl stop here by the thousands. My timing wasn't good.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
2
0
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2684
2685
2686
2687
2688
2689
2690
2691
katy
ace
Your photo of it looks great, especially when viewed on black. I can just imagine this full of birds at the right time of day.
March 15th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 15th, 2025
