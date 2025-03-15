Previous
Goose Pond is acres and acres of wetlands by tunia
Goose Pond is acres and acres of wetlands

This is a favorite location for birders. Migrating fowl stop here by the thousands. My timing wasn't good.
katy ace
Your photo of it looks great, especially when viewed on black. I can just imagine this full of birds at the right time of day.
March 15th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 15th, 2025  
