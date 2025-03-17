Previous
Chair exercises for seniors to motown music by tunia
Photo 2693

Chair exercises for seniors to motown music

YouTube videos on a cold day.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
737% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
I think I've watched this same fellow. Fun music to workout by.
March 17th, 2025  
katy ace
Nothing like working out at home on a cold day
March 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact