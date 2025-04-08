Previous
Peeking into the guts of a house by tunia
Photo 2704

Peeking into the guts of a house

I always find it sad when places that held laughter and love are reduced to sticks and plaster.
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

Tunia McClure

@tunia
katy ace
I’m hoping this one is being intentionally demolished instead of having been hit by a storm of some kind. It has a very interesting looking interior.
April 8th, 2025  
