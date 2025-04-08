Sign up
Previous
Photo 2704
Peeking into the guts of a house
I always find it sad when places that held laughter and love are reduced to sticks and plaster.
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
1
0
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
katy
ace
I’m hoping this one is being intentionally demolished instead of having been hit by a storm of some kind. It has a very interesting looking interior.
April 8th, 2025
