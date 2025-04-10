Previous
Sarah was the speaker for my garden club today by tunia
Photo 2705

Sarah was the speaker for my garden club today

Sarah works for the Purdue University Extension Office. She taught us about soil -- I might remember some of it.
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
741% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact