Gardeners at work by tunia
Photo 2706

Gardeners at work

Master Gardeners started the spring clean-up at one of our demonstration gardens. Everyone was in a good mood and happy to get their hands in the dirt.
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Peter Dulis ace
The glory of gardening: hands in the dirt, head in the sun, heart with nature. To nurture a garden is to feed not just the body, but the soul. 😁
April 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great photos of everyone enjoying what they are doing...:)
April 14th, 2025  
