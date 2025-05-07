Previous
Beautiful old house by tunia
Photo 2718

Beautiful old house

Essie and I were taking pictures together today at this beautiful garden. We're curious to see if we post duplicates.
7th May 2025

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
Beautiful house
Beautiful house
May 7th, 2025  
essiesue
This is beautiful! Now I want to return and get a picture of the home. fav
May 7th, 2025  
katy
It looks like a very nice home and this is a great choice of composition for the photo
May 7th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
May 7th, 2025  
