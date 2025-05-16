Previous
Indianapolis Airport by tunia
Photo 2722

Indianapolis Airport

Picking up my sister yesterday at the airport. Indianapolis is getting ready for the big race -- the Indianapolis 500.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
745% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
It’s coming up fast, isn’t it? Great shot of your airport and I hope you have a wonderful visit with your sister.
May 16th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
May 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact