Love chiseled in limestone by tunia
Love chiseled in limestone

A member of my Quaker meeting gave lessons in limestone carving. Indiana is known for its limestone. I didn't even try to do it -- I take pictures instead. Its a very slow process but I love the results.
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Tunia McClure

Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
katy ace
I can’t begin to imagine the amount of strength and precision it must take. I think you have opted for the better hobby to take photos of it.
May 26th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
May 26th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
May 26th, 2025  
