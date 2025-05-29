Previous
Lunch with my Silver Sneakers exercise class by tunia
Lunch with my Silver Sneakers exercise class

Once a year our instructor invites us all to her house for lunch and friendship.
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Tunia McClure

Peter Dulis ace
nice
May 29th, 2025  
