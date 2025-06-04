Sign up
Previous
Photo 2732
A picnic spot
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
3
1
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2732
photos
58
followers
51
following
748% complete
View this month »
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful composition and a sense of peacefulness
June 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice spot
June 4th, 2025
katy
ace
Beautifully composed! All that’s missing is the food!
June 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
