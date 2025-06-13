Previous
Watering duty by tunia
Watering duty

I'm in charge of a friend's flowers this week which means I can rock in her chairs and swim in her pool. Lucky me.
13th June 2025

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
