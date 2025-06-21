Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2743
A young woodworker at the Farmer's Market
Leo is the grandson of a friend. He makes all sorts of wood products, even picnic tables. His brother works with leather and the wallets he makes are displayed here too.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2743
photos
58
followers
51
following
751% complete
View this month »
2736
2737
2738
2739
2740
2741
2742
2743
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
What wonderfully talented young men! A great shot of their wares
June 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close