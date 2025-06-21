Previous
A young woodworker at the Farmer's Market by tunia
A young woodworker at the Farmer's Market

Leo is the grandson of a friend. He makes all sorts of wood products, even picnic tables. His brother works with leather and the wallets he makes are displayed here too.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Tunia McClure

katy ace
What wonderfully talented young men! A great shot of their wares
June 21st, 2025  
