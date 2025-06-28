Previous
Sheila in the garden by tunia
Sheila in the garden

Another work day for the gardeners. We're doing the "Chelsea Chop" hoping to get the flowers to bloom later for a big event in Sept.
Tunia McClure

@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
katy ace
Nice photo of her. I have never heard of that before. I hope you are successful with it.
June 28th, 2025  
