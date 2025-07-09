Previous
Bird book author Sharon Sorenson's patio garden by tunia
Bird book author Sharon Sorenson's patio garden

Sharon gave my garden club a tour of her patio garden with 54 pots of native plants.
Tunia McClure

@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
katy ace
Greacious that is a lot of plants to care for! Terrific shot of her pointing out something to your club members
July 9th, 2025  
