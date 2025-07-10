Previous
Photo 2755

Proud owners of a new greenhouse

It was shipped from Vermont to Indiana in one piece. Its a little like a greenhouse and a lot like a potting shed.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
