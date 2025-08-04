Previous
Back to Indiana and fawns resting in the shade by tunia
Photo 2765

Back to Indiana and fawns resting in the shade

4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
757% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely - hiding in plain sight - lovely capture fav!
August 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact