A fritillary on a purple coneflower by tunia
A fritillary on a purple coneflower

There are different kinds of fritillaries but I can't tell which this is. This is the first butterfly I have seen.
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Tunia McClure

katy ace
This is really pretty with the butterfly and the flower together like this. I like the light in your photo.
August 12th, 2025  
