Previous
Franny's garden by tunia
Photo 2773

Franny's garden

A summer afternoon with friends is the best use of time.
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
759% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
August 19th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Wonderful look at the variety of flowers and swallowtail butterfly.
August 19th, 2025  
katy ace
Beautifully composed to show all the pretty flowers as well as the butterfly
August 19th, 2025  
Babs ace
so sweet.
August 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact