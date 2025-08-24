Previous
Ironweed by tunia
Photo 2776

Ironweed

I don't think this tall native plant is very pretty but the pollinators like it.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
760% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
it’s a pretty color and if the pollinator like it, then it must be a good plant
August 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
August 24th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely
August 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact