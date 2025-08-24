Sign up
Photo 2776
Ironweed
I don't think this tall native plant is very pretty but the pollinators like it.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
3
0
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2776
photos
58
followers
51
following
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
katy
ace
it’s a pretty color and if the pollinator like it, then it must be a good plant
August 24th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Pretty
August 24th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely
August 24th, 2025
