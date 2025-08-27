Previous
Finally ... a yellow swallowtail by tunia
Finally ... a yellow swallowtail

Now if I can just find a monarch I'll be happy.
27th August 2025

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
gloria jones
What a lovely capture.
August 28th, 2025  
katy
stunning subject and composition Tunia FAV
August 28th, 2025  
