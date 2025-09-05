Sign up
Previous
Photo 2784
Guys looking at guy stuff
These were bins of pieces of metal machinery, I'm guessing. I recognized nothing.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
2
0
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
katy
ace
It definitely looks like it is something more interesting to men than ladies
September 6th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A nice candid of these men looking at men’s stuff
September 6th, 2025
