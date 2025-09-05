Previous
Guys looking at guy stuff by tunia
Photo 2784

Guys looking at guy stuff

These were bins of pieces of metal machinery, I'm guessing. I recognized nothing.
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Tunia McClure

katy ace
It definitely looks like it is something more interesting to men than ladies
September 6th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A nice candid of these men looking at men’s stuff
September 6th, 2025  
