Photo 2804
My Quaker meeting invited the local Guatemalans to party with us
Bloomington, Indiana has a large Guatemalan community. We had a cultural exchange evening which was a lot of fun.
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
Tunia McClure
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
Shirley
A nice group shot
October 12th, 2025
katy
Oh, Tunia! This sounds like such a wonderful evening and it looks like a fabulous group of people to share it with
October 12th, 2025
Joan Robillard
Very nice
October 12th, 2025
