My Quaker meeting invited the local Guatemalans to party with us
My Quaker meeting invited the local Guatemalans to party with us

Bloomington, Indiana has a large Guatemalan community. We had a cultural exchange evening which was a lot of fun.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Tunia McClure

Year #6
Shirley ace
A nice group shot
October 12th, 2025  
katy ace
Oh, Tunia! This sounds like such a wonderful evening and it looks like a fabulous group of people to share it with
October 12th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
October 12th, 2025  
