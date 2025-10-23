Previous
The mantel at the Ironwood Restaurant by tunia
Photo 2810

The mantel at the Ironwood Restaurant

23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
769% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Very autumn like
October 23rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact