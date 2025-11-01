Previous
A Live Oak tree in South Carolina by tunia
Photo 2812

A Live Oak tree in South Carolina

1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Tunia McClure

Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
katy ace
Beautiful big tree with all that Spanish moss on it
November 1st, 2025  
