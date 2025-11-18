Previous
Patti and Mike mulching leaves at the library by tunia
Patti and Mike mulching leaves at the library

We pile the mulched leaves on the garden to insulate it for winter.
18th November 2025

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
