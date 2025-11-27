Previous
My grandson added a wife and step-daughter to the Thanksgiving group by tunia
Photo 2825

My grandson added a wife and step-daughter to the Thanksgiving group

Adding is so much more fun than subtracting.
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
773% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact