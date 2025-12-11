Sign up
Photo 2831
Lunch with friends in front of a fire
That's 365er Essie in the middle.
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
gloria jones
ace
Lovely photo...Love the restaurant's fireplace decorations
December 11th, 2025
katy
ace
It looks very cozy and inviting!
December 11th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
December 11th, 2025
