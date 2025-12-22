Previous
Hello Mr. and Mrs. Claus by tunia
Photo 2835

Hello Mr. and Mrs. Claus

22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
776% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Adorable
December 22nd, 2025  
katy ace
So cute with them, waiting at passers by
December 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact