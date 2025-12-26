Previous
A pile of love by tunia
Photo 2837

A pile of love

Underneath the pile was my daughter-in-law, then her daughter, then her new step-granddaughter. Of course the dog was trying to figure out how to join in.
26th December 2025

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
777% complete

