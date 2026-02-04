Previous
My older sister died at age 84 by tunia
My older sister died at age 84

I just spent 5 days in Delaware helping my brother-in-law clear things away. I think this might be her high school senior picture.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Tunia McClure

Betsey ace
So sorry to hear this. xx
February 4th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely portrait of her
February 4th, 2026  
