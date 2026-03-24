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When you have vertigo, you stay home by tunia
Photo 2866

When you have vertigo, you stay home

Just sitting on my front porch watching the world go by.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
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