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I was hoping for a beautiful sunset by tunia
Photo 2867

I was hoping for a beautiful sunset

I can't get rid of my vertigo. I drove for the first time in almost two weeks and only made it to a bench at the park.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
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katy ace
This really is a pretty sunset with those silhouette trees.

I am so sorry to hear you are still suffering from vertigo. It makes life very difficult and I’m impressed you could drive.
April 1st, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
pretty
April 1st, 2026  
KWind ace
Very pretty!
April 1st, 2026  
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