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Previous
Photo 2867
I was hoping for a beautiful sunset
I can't get rid of my vertigo. I drove for the first time in almost two weeks and only made it to a bench at the park.
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Tunia McClure
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@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
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katy
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This really is a pretty sunset with those silhouette trees.
I am so sorry to hear you are still suffering from vertigo. It makes life very difficult and I’m impressed you could drive.
April 1st, 2026
Peter Dulis
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pretty
April 1st, 2026
KWind
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Very pretty!
April 1st, 2026
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I am so sorry to hear you are still suffering from vertigo. It makes life very difficult and I’m impressed you could drive.