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Spring flowers in the woods by tunia
Photo 2872

Spring flowers in the woods

Jack in the Pulpit, woodland phlox, and who knows what else.
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
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katy ace
What a wonderful scene! I can't believe they are all growing wild!
April 12th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
April 12th, 2026  
Cathy
Little gifts from above all around!
April 12th, 2026  
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