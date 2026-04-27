Previous
An 88th birthday party for Phyllis by tunia
Photo 2879

An 88th birthday party for Phyllis

27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
788% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
nice
April 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact