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Dog time on the beach on Long Island, NY by tunia
Photo 2913

Dog time on the beach on Long Island, NY

I spent a wonderful week visiting my sister.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
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