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Lupo, a friend's dog by tunia
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Lupo, a friend's dog

17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
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