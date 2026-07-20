Previous
The Madoo Conservancy, Sagaponack, New York by tunia
Photo 2917

The Madoo Conservancy, Sagaponack, New York

This is a 2 acre garden created by artist Robert Dash.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
799% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
A lovely spot for a gazebo and interesting geometric shapes on the gazebo.
July 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact