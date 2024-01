ROYSTON TURQUOISE

The Royston mining district is found in central Nevada. What is called Royston turquoise today comes from several mines in the district. These mines have local names such as Lee Hand, the Bunker Hill and the Oscar Wehrend. Today, all of this turquoise is called Royston. Royston produces some of the loveliest turquoise in the United States.



https://www.turquoisedirect.com/turquoise/royston-turquoise