Previous
Next
Jack Tom by turquoisedirect
3 / 365

Jack Tom

Order Jack Tom's unique dragonfly necklace and earrings from Turquoise Direct. The earrings complement beautifully, created with oxidized texture, polished ridges, and button posts. Visit their website to buy now!

https://www.turquoisedirect.com/artists/jack-tom
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Turquoise Direct

@turquoisedirect
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise