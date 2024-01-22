Previous
CARICO LAKE TURQUOISE by turquoisedirect
5 / 365

CARICO LAKE TURQUOISE

Carico Lake is a mining district containing many small mines. Like Royston, local mines such as Aurora and Stone Cabin are within this district. Carico Lake produces colors ranging from deep blue to deep green.

22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Turquoise Direct

@turquoisedirect
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise