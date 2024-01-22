Sign up
CARICO LAKE TURQUOISE
Carico Lake is a mining district containing many small mines. Like Royston, local mines such as Aurora and Stone Cabin are within this district. Carico Lake produces colors ranging from deep blue to deep green.
22nd January 2024
