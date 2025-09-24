Sign up
Previous
6 / 365
Rock resting
Lurcher sleep, and sleep …
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
Elizabeth Hanna
@turtlefanatic
Retired Parish Priest living at the foot of the Mourne Mountains in Kilkeel, County Down. Many pictures will be of Rock my lurcher. My first photo...
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
24th September 2025 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
dog.
,
rock.
,
lurcher.
